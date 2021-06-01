230 resident doctors at Nagpur govt medical college on mass leave

-
ALSO READ
Ram Temple project likely to cost Rs 1,100 crore: Trust official
Visakhapatnam: 59 Andhra University students test positive for coronavirus
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on 158th anniversary
IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes
Andhra Pradesh reports more than 900 cases for second consecutive day
-
A total of 230 resident doctors of
a government medical college in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Tuesday went on an indefinite mass leave demanding they be relieved from COVID-19 duties at a time when the number of cases is falling so that they can focus on post-graduation.
The protest has not affected the emergency and ICU services at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH).
Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) president at IGGMCH Dr Rajat Agrawal told PTI that 230 resident doctors decided to go on indefinite mass leave as the issues raised by them in the past remained unresolved.
"The resident doctors of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital have been working selflessly to treat patients during the COVID pandemic waves for the last 15 months," he said.
Dr Agrawal said the resident doctors should be allowed to concentrate on post-graduate studies given the pandemic situation in the Nagpur district is under control now.
He also demanded "complete handover of the surgical complex for non-COVID work as per the assurance given by the district collector".
Dr Agrawal claimed the resident doctors had written memorandums of demands to the IGGMCH dean in the past but failed to receive any response either from the hospital administration or the district administration.
"Under this situation when the academics of resident doctors is being completely neglected by the concerned administration, the IGGMCH resident doctors are left with no choice but to withdraw our services from our duties and go on indefinite mass leave from today," Dr Agrawal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU