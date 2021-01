PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on 158th anniversary

Prime Minister on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals.

In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts.

"Tributes to Swami on his birth anniversary. This Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!" he said.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.

Modi has cited Vivekananda as a key influence on him. He had recently installed a statue of him in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

