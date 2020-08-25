24 Covid cases in residential building; declared as micro-containment zone

Municipal Corporation has declared a residential building in the city's Kumbhara Sahi as micro- after 24 COVID-19 cases, among nine families, were found there.

Micro- implies that members of the building will be restricted from going out of the building and no one from outside will be allowed to enter the building.

All the inhabitants within the micro- will strictly remain in their homes, said the Municipal Corporation in an order.

"The residential building in Kumbhara Sahi where 24 COVID-19 cases were found among nine families requires a detailed measure for active contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to declare the same building as micro containment zone and to restrict the public from entering into and going out of the same building," the order reads.

"Now, therefore, in the larger public interest and with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, Municipal Corporation directed the inhabitants within the micro-containment zone to strictly remain in their homes," the order added.

health department on Monday informed that there are 81,479 COVID-19 positive cases including 56,924 recovered/discharged, 419 deaths and 24,082 active cases.

