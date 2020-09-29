25 security personnel among 50 new Covid-19 patients in Mizoram

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to

1,958 on Tuesday as 50 more people, including 25 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Forty-three new cases were reported in Aizawl district, while seven fresh infections were registered in Lunglei, he said.

Fourteen personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), seven of Border Security Force (BSF), three of Assam Rifles and one of Indian Air Force (IAF) are among the new patients, the official said.

The state now has 499 active coronavirus cases, including 211 security personnel, while 1,459 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 74.52 per cent, the official said.

A total of 75,552 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Monday evening, he said.

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 11:12 IST

