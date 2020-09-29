With spike of 70,589 cases, India's coronavirus tally reaches 6,145,292

-
-
With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases.
It also includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,65,455 active cases, 10,49,947 cured and discharged cases and 35,751 deaths.
Karnataka with 1,04,067 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,69,750 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,641 lives so far.
Andhra Pradesh with 63,116 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,745 deaths have occurred due to it.
Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.
