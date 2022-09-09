250 drones dazzle in air at India Gate to celebrate Netaji's legacy

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to unveil 28-ft statue of Netaji near India Gate today
On 75 years of Independence, Netaji's daughter demands: Bring Netaji home!
PM Modi unveils 28-ft-tall Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue at India Gate
I was not invited properly for Netaji statue unveiling: Mamata Banerjee
Private players can use drones for delivery purposes as per rules: Govt
-
A swarm of drones lit up the night sky over India Gate complex on Friday showcasing the life and legacy of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and celebrating the newly-unveiled grand statue of Netaji, a senior official said.
The drones took to air in phases and made eight different formations.
"A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. The drone show will depict the life and legacy of Netaji," the senior official of Culture Ministry told PTI shortly before the show began.
The show started around 8.35 pm and lasted for 10 minutes. People tried to capture the moments on their mobile phone cameras, some moved around while many lay on the lawns to enjoy it.
Earlier, as dusk fell over the skyline of Central Vista, a team of engineers and technicians were busy hooking up the connection in a grid of drones that was assembled in a lawn near the India Gate.
"The Netaji drone show was done by the same team of innovators which had run the 1,000-drone show at the Beating the Retreat ceremony early this year, over the Vijay Chowk," the official said.
The 28-ft-tall statue was carved out of a monolith block of jet black granite stone, sourced from a quarry in Telangana and a "makeshift road" had to be built to move it to a highway for transporting it to Delhi.
A team of sculptors spent 26,000 man hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve the grand statue of Bose, according to the Ministry of Culture.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 22:30 IST