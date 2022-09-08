I was not invited properly for Netaji statue unveiling: Mamata Banerjee

-
Clearing the air as to why she decided to skip the unveiling of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the Indian Gate canopy in Delhi on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the invitation sent to her was not proper.
"A letter, probably written by an under secretary, reached my office only on Wednesday. In the letter, it was written that the Prime Minister will unveil the statue at 7 pm on Thursday and I should be there by 6 pm. Do they think that I am their servant or bonded labour?
"How can an under secretary write such a letter to the Chief Minister of a state? At least the letter should have come from an Union minister. So, I garlanded Netaji's statue in Kolkata this morning only," Banerjee said at a gathering of Trinamool Congress workers and leaders at the Netaji Indoor stadium here on Thursday.
She also informed that Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi has already replied to the invitation on this count.
Wanting know why the Union government is so 'angry' with her, Banerjee said, "What is the reason for such anger? They had earlier broken Netaji's statue in New Delhi."
The hologram statue of Netaji was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 this year. Although initially it was decided that the granite statute would be unveiled by August 15 this year, it did not happen.
