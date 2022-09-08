JUST IN
PIL challenging redevelopment of Gandhi Ashram's encircling areas dismissed
Maharashtra logs 1,076 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths; active tally at 7,082
PM Sheikh Hasina urges Indian businesses to invest in Bangladesh
India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in eastern Ladakh
Cinemas rest on Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra to tip scales for Bollywood
US issues record 82,000 student visas to Indians between May and June
R K Singh urges EU to keep its green hydrogen market open for competition
SC fixes issues for adjudication on pleas challenging govt's 10% EWS quota
'Kartavya Path': Four new underpasses built for pedestrian movement
Yakub Memon grave 'beautification' row: BJP, Uddhav-led Sena trade barbs
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PIL challenging redevelopment of Gandhi Ashram's encircling areas dismissed
Business Standard

PM Modi unveils 28-ft-tall Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Topics
Narendra Modi | Central Vista Project | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Netaji Bose statue, Grand Netaji Bose statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.

Modi will also inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 19:29 IST

`