28,663 Indians waiting to adopt a child, trend not declining: Govt

As many as 28,663 Indian applicants are waiting to adopt a child in the country, the Women and Child Development ministry said on Friday, and noted that number of adoptions are not declining.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development minister said 1,030 foreign applicants (including Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizen of India) are registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority for adoption.

Asked if the adoptions under CARA are declining, she responded saying "no".

In 2021-22, as many as 2,991 in-country adoptions were recorded while 414 inter-country adoptions took place, the minister said.

