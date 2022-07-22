JUST IN
Nasal sprays will be essential to tackle emerging Covid-19 variants: Study
28,663 Indians waiting to adopt a child, trend not declining: Govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Smriti Irani (PTI Photo)
Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani (PTI Photo)

As many as 28,663 Indian applicants are waiting to adopt a child in the country, the Women and Child Development ministry said on Friday, and noted that number of adoptions are not declining.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani said 1,030 foreign applicants (including Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizen of India) are registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority for adoption.

Asked if the adoptions under CARA are declining, she responded saying "no".

In 2021-22, as many as 2,991 in-country adoptions were recorded while 414 inter-country adoptions took place, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, July 22 2022. 16:12 IST

