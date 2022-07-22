Third case of monkeypox virus reported from Kerala, UAE returnee infected

A 35 year-old man, who came to from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there.

His health condition is stable, she added.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

