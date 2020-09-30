28 Bengaluru Metro staff found Covid positive since it resumed: Official

-
As many as 28 people associated
with the Metro Rail here have tested positive for coronavirus since the services resumed on September 7 after remaining suspended for over five months due to lockdown, an official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Wednesday.
At least 28 people working with the BMRCL had been found infected with coronavirus, the official told PTI, requesting anonymity.
"All of them have been quarantined at the designated places based on their health condition," the BMRCL official said, without giving any other details about those infected.
The Metro services had remained suspended since March 24 in view of the national lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.
As part of Unlock 4.0, Metro Rail services started from September 7 in the city with safety measures for COVID-19. Initially, trains were run during peak hours only, but normal services had been restored since September 11.
