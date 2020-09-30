Uttar Pradesh reports 69 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,271 fresh cases

-
Uttar Pradesh reported 69 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to 5,784, while 4,271 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to nearly four lakh.
"The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 50,883, while 3,42,415 people have been treated and discharged. The state reported 4,271 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 5,434 patients were discharged," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.
The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state is 85.80 per cent, he added.
The total number of cases in the state has reached 3,99,082, according to a health department bulletin.
Prasad said with one lakh tests conducted for the detection of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the state has crossed the milestone of one crore testing, which is a record.
Among the patients, 13.77 per cent are aged between 0-20 years, the maximum of 47.99 per cent are aged between 21-40 years, 29.02 per cent are in the 41-60 years age group and 9.29 per cent are above 60 years of age.
Of the 69 fresh deaths, seven were reported from Kanpur, five each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur, besides other districts, according to the bulletin.
Of the fresh cases, 487 were from Lucknow, 237 from Meerut, 226 from Varanasi, 207 from Prayagraj and 205 from Gautam Buddh Nagar.
According to data, the maximum of 703 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Lucknow, followed by Kanpur (656), Prayagraj (276), Varanasi (258), Gorakhpur (251) and Meerut (236).
