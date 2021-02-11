28 UN peacekeepers injured in a 'deadliest' attack in central Mali

-
ALSO READ
India sending two teams to UN missions for Covid effort to Congo, S Sudan
India pledges $150,000 for UN peacebuilding as a token of engagement
United Nations resolution being voted on would cut Lebanon peacekeepers
India supports multilateralism, need to adopt speedier UNSC reforms: Envoy
India enhances diplomatic strength at UN as it readies for UNSC high-table
-
Attackers opened fire on a temporary United Nations base in central Mali on Wednesday in a well-planned assault that wounded 28 peacekeepers from Togo, UN officials said.
The United Nations condemned the attack in Mali, which remains the deadliest of the UN's 12 far-flung peacekeeping missions, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Just so far this year, five peacekeepers have been killed and 46 injured by hostile acts in the violence-plagued West African nation, he said.
Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013.
But insurgents remain active and extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the region. The country has also been plagued by a series of coups, the latest in August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar.
There have been no claims of responsibility for what the UN mission called Wednesday's complex attack using direct and indirect fire against the temporary base in Kerena, near Douentza. But Islamic extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have staged regular attacks on UN peacekeepers and soldiers.
Mahamat Saleh Annadfi, the UN special representative for Mali and head of the peacekeeping mission, strongly condemns this cowardly attack on the peacekeepers and has ensured that all measures are taken to ensure that the wounded receive appropriate treatment, mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said.
The more than 12,500 UN peacekeepers and nearly 1,700 international police in Mali work in a very challenging and hostile environment, Dujarric said in New York, noting that there are not only extremist groups but a lot of nebulous armed groups.
I think, given the level, the complexity of the attack that we've seen, this was something that was clearly well planned, he told reporters.
For several months now, peacekeepers have been carrying out numerous security operations in central Mali to help reduce violence against civilians and to restore calm in areas where community tensions are reported, Dujarric said. They are also working to reduce the threat of improvised explosive devices, an issue in the Douentza region.
The UN spokesman said the key unresolved issue in Mali is the lack of political progress." He said all Malian leaders must join the political discussions and lay down their arms.
"UN peacekeepers are not meant ... to conduct counterterrorism operations on a regular basis, Dujarric said. They are peacekeepers. For there to be a peace to keep, we also need political leaders to assume their responsibilities across the board.
And it bears reminding that the investigation, the prosecution for these attacks, also is the primary responsibility of the government of Mali, and they also need to investigate it, the UN spokesman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU