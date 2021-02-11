Centre slams Congress for absence during budget discussion in Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Congress MP presses for increasing Budget discussion time from 10 to 12 hrs
Budget 2021: Govt to revise definition of small companies, says FM
Budget 2021: Rs 3,726 crore allocated for forthcoming Census, says FM
-
New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Union ministers on Wednesday slammed members of opposition parties, especially those of Congress, for being absent from the budget discussion in the Parliament that went on till post-midnight on Thursday.
While there were quite a few ministers present in the treasury benches along with approximately 30 BJP MPs, the opposition benches were empty. Barring a few MPs of Shiv Sena and BSP, there were no opposition members present in the house when Parliament got extended to facilitate discussion.
Union Cabinet Minister Giriraj Singh highlighted the absence of Congress MPs in the house to the Speaker. Except for K Suresh who was discharging his duties as Speaker no other MP from Congress was present.
Coming out of Parliament at 12.45 am, both Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur slammed the opposition for being casual about the budget discussion.
"Congress MPs should listen to what other debate in the august house. While everyone puts their point across, Congress MPs are hardly there in the Parliament," said Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance.
Whereas Singh targeted the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being absent, and said, "Rahul Gandhi was not there and even his party members also not present. They are neither devoted to the country nor devoted to the Parliament. Some of them are going to Saharanpur (referencing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's participation in Kisan panchayat) and some to other places for the photo sessions. Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears in the name of Congress," said Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU