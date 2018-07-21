28-year-old man beaten to death in Rajasthan on suspicion of cow smuggling

A 28-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a group of people on suspicion that he was smuggling cows in Rajasthan's district, a said on Saturday.

Akbar Khan, a resident of Kolgaon in Haryana, and another man were taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in district last night, when a group of people severely thrashed Khan, station SHO said.

Sharma said the people suspected Khan was smuggling cows. The allegation is yet to be verified, he said.

The other man with Khan managed to escape, he added.

Khan was rushed to a government hospital in Ramgarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been kept at a mortuary in Alwar, the SHO said. A post mortem is expected to be conducted after Khan's family members reach the hospital.

A case has been registered against unidentified people under IPC Section 302, the said.