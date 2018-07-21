SC says third party insurance for two, four wheelers be made mandatory

Concerned over poor compliance of third- of vehicles that puts all road users at risk, the on Friday said three-year policy for four wheelers and five-year policy for two-wheelers at the time of sale and registration should be made mandatory.

A bench of Justice and Justice said that third- for three and five years be made mandatory for four and two-wheelers respectively so that victims of road accidents could get compensation.

"Third has to be mandatory," they said.

The (IRDAI), however, told the bench that third-party insurance should not be made mandatory and the regulator was also looking into the issue and sought eight months time to decide on the issue.

Referring to the recommendations of the Committee on Road Safety, the bench said that over one lakh people were dying in every year and three per minute in road accidents.

"You are looking at it from the point of insurance companies. Now, there are people who are dying and there are people who have already died in road accidents. The number of deaths in road accidents is more than one lakh per year in Three people are dying per minute in road accidents," the bench said.

"Look at it from human point of view and not from your commercial interest. Do it within a reasonable time of two-three weeks," the top court told and asked it to take a decision on the issue on or before September 1.

The Committee has recommended that at the time of sale of two or four wheelers, third-party insurance should be made mandatory for a period of five and three years respectively instead of one year.

Amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal, assisting the court in the case told the court, that around 18 crore vehicles were plying on the roads of the country out of which only six crore have third party insurance.

Victims of road accidents were not getting the compensation as vehicles do not have third party cover, he added during the hearing of PIL relating to road safety.