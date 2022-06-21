3.1 magnitude quake hits Statue of Unity in Gujarat; no casualty or damage

-
ALSO READ
Guj CM Patel announces scrapping of Par-Tapi-Narmada river-link project
PM transformed Gujarat's Kevadia tribal area into tourist hub: MoS AYUSH
Participating states of Narmada project yet to pay Rs 7,000 cr to Gujarat
Gulf Oil's profit after tax falls 8% to Rs 58.6 crore in December quarter
India, Pakistan to hold annual Indus water meeting in Islamabad
-
A tremor of 3.1 magnitude was recorded near Kevadia village in Gujarat's Narmada district, but there was no report of any casualty or property damage, officials said on Tuesday.
The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity is located near the Kevadia village. The tremor was recorded on Monday night.
There was no damage to the Statue of Unity, which is built in such a way that it can withstand powerful earthquakes and cyclones, the monument's public relations officer Rahul Patel said.
The epicentre of the tremor was 12 km east-southeast of Kevadia, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said in a statement.
A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded at 10.07 pm on Monday with its epicentre 12 km east-southeast (ESE) of Kevadia in south Gujarat. It was recorded at a depth of 12.7 km, the ISR said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the region due to the tremor, district administration officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU