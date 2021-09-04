3,385 km of national highways constructed so far in current fiscal: MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday said the ministry has constructed 3,385.02 km of highways so far in the current financial year 2021-22.

The pace of stood at 21.8 km per day, and this happened despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rainy season, it added.

"MoRTH constructed 3,385.02 km of highways in the current financial year 2021-22 (till September 2), whereas it awarded projects of 3,068.26 km of NHs during this period. The pace of stood at 21.8 km per day," the ministry said in a tweet.

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said infrastructure development is important for the country, and the government's target is to achieve the pace of 100 km per day in highway

