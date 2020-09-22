3.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Srinagar, no casualties reported

-
A moderate-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 shook Srinagar on Tuesday night, panicking residents who rushed out of their homes, officials said.
Officials at the Disaster Management Authority said the earthquake was recorded at 9.40 pm, with its epicentre in Srinagar at a depth of five kilometres.
There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.
Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted about the "scary" tremors experienced in the city. "This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE," he posted on the social network.
