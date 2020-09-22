3.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Srinagar, no casualties reported

A moderate-intensity with a magnitude of 3.6 shook on Tuesday night, panicking residents who rushed out of their homes, officials said.

Officials at the Authority said the was recorded at 9.40 pm, with its epicentre in at a depth of five kilometres.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties so far. The tremors were not felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted about the "scary" tremors experienced in the city. "This was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE," he posted on the social network.