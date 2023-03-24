JUST IN
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Chhattisgarh's Surguja, no damage reported
RS adjourned till 2.30 pm amid uproar by ruling, opposition members
SC directs all convicts released during pandemic to surrender in 15 days
Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Karnah, one intruder killed
Case registered in Delhi over protest at Indian High Commission in London
14 parties move SC against misuse of agencies; court to hear plea on Apr 5
Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, who made 'Parineeta', dies at 67
New bus queue shelters in Delhi to be vandal-proof: Kailash Gahlot
Ajay Banga tests Covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, others cancelled
Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Haryana police on alert after Amritpal's last location in Kurukshetra
icon-arrow-left
PM Modi likely to flag off Northeast's first Vande Bharat on April 14
Business Standard

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Chhattisgarh's Surguja, no damage reported

The aftershocks were felt in some parts of Surguja and neighbouring Surajpur district, but so far no loss of property or lives has been reported, officials said

Topics
Earthquake | Chattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Ambikapur/Surajpur 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A tremor of 3.9 magnitude hit Surguja district in north Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

No loss of property or lives due to it has been reported so far, they said. "A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was felt in Ambikapur town (the headquarters of Surguja district) around 10.28 am. Its epicentre was 10 km deep from the surface of the earth and around 12 km away from Ambikapur town in West South West (WSW) direction," H P Chandra, meteorologist at Meteorological Centre Raipur, said. "It was a light category earthquake that did not cause any major destruction," he said, adding that it may, however, result in damage to kutcha (mud) houses located within 20 km radius of the epicentre. According to the official, it was the sixth earthquake in Chhattisgarh in the last 10 months and most of them occurred in the northern parts of the state.

The aftershocks were felt in some parts of Surguja and neighbouring Surajpur district, but so far no loss of property or lives has been reported, officials said.

Local officials have been instructed to carefully monitor the situation and report if damage has been caused, they added. Meanwhile, Surajpur district education officer (DEO) has instructed all government and private schools to declare holiday on Friday in view of the safety of students after tremor was felt in the district. Similarly in Ambikapur town, some private schools have declared a holiday on Friday as a precautionary measure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.