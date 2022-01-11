3 staffers killed, 5 injured in wagon-trolley collision in Jharkhand

-
-
Three railway employees were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a tower wagon and a trolley in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday, an official said.
The accident took place between McCluskieganj and Nindra railway stations during maintenance work in the evening, Tori railway station Superintendent Ashok Kumar told PTI.
Two employees died on the spot, while the third succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Junior Engineer Prince Kumar, and trolley man Niranjan Kumar and Rajmuni Singh.
The trolley, with eight people aboard, was returning to Tori while the tower wagon was going towards McCluskieganj, one of the injured persons said.
