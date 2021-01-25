30 CBI officers, officials to be awarded President's Police Medal on R-Day

-
-
As many as 30 officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Republic Day, 2021.President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service will be awarded to 6 officers and officials while Police Medals will be awarded for Meritorious Service to 24 other officers and officials, CBI said in a statement.
President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to:
Sampat Meena, Joint Director, CBI, Lucknow
Vineet Vinayak, Joint Director(Chandigarh), CBI, New Delhi
Saraladas Mishra, ASP, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi
Vivek Dhir, DSP, CBI, ACB, Jammu
Surender Kumar Rohilla, DSP, CBI, ACU-V, New Delhi and
Basant Singh Bisht, Head Constable, CBI (HQ), New Delhi
Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be given to:
Abhay Singh, DIG, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi
Manish Viresh Surti, SP, CBI, AC-IV, Bhopal
Prasanna Kumar Panigrahi, SP, CBI, ACB, Dehradun
Prahlad Kishore Jha, ASP, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad
Richhpal Singh, ASP, CBI, ACB, Jaipur
Letkholam Hangshing, ASP, CBI, ACB, Imphal
Ismail Babalal Pendhari, DSP, CBI, SU, Mumbai
Rama Raman Tripathi, DSP, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi
Devraj Vakkada, DSP, CBI, ACB, Cochin
Rajender Singh Gosain, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Mumbai
Naresh Kumar, Sub Inspector, CBI, AC-V, New Delhi
Srigopal Sharma, ASI, CBI(HQ), New Delhi
Samshar Singh Dalal, ASI, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi
K.K.Sasi, Head Constable, CBI, BS & FB, Bangalore
Shiv Dutt Sharma, Head Constable, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad
A.Damodharan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai
Tapan Kumar Barua, Head Constable, CBI (HQ), New Delhi
Prasad Thankappan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Cochin
Ramesh Chand, Head Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi
Naran Meramanbhai Bhochiya, Head Constable CBI, ACB, Gandhinagar
Anand Rajaram Pandhare, Constable, CBI, SU, Mumbai
Avinash Kumar, Constable, CBI (HQ), New Delhi
Prasad G, Constable, CBI, IPCU, New Delhi and
Ranjini Subramanian, Office Superintendent, CBI, ACB, Chennai.
