India, China agree to push for early disengagement at disputed border

India and have agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops at disputed border areas across Line of Actual Control, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The ministry issued a statement after India and held a 16-hour marathon military dialogue to resolve the border dispute and thinning of forces along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern It was the ninth round of Corps Commander level meet at Moldo.

In the statement, the ministry said, "They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation."

The ministry further stated that on January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point. The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the China-India border areas.

"The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding," the ministry said.

The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.

India and have been engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

--IANS

sk/ash

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)