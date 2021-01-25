India, China agree to push for early disengagement at disputed border

-
ALSO READ
India, China agree on a three-step process for disengagement: Report
India rejects China push for disengagement from south of Pangong: Report
India expects China to sincerely work on disengagement in Ladakh: MEA
Ladakh standoff: India and China agree to continue disengagement work
Comprehensive disengagement is immediate task: India on standoff with China
-
India and China have agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops at disputed border areas across Line of Actual Control, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.
The ministry issued a statement after India and China held a 16-hour marathon military dialogue to resolve the border dispute and thinning of forces along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. It was the ninth round of Corps Commander level meet at Moldo.
In the statement, the ministry said, "They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation."
The ministry further stated that on January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point. The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the China-India border areas.
"The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding," the ministry said.
The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.
India and China have been engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.
--IANS
sk/ash
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU