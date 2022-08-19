JUST IN
About 22,50,000 children watch Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in Telangana
Business Standard

303 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane; active tally stands at 1,641

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 303 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,37,728, a health official said on Friday.

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
Representational Image

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 303 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,37,728, a health official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district currently has 1,641 active cases, he said.

Since no patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,938, he said, adding that the overall recovery figure has reached 7,24,599, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 11:20 IST

