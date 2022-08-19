303 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane; active tally stands at 1,641

-
ALSO READ
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Maharashtra: 169 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally rises to 1,009
Maharashtra's Thane reports 151 fresh Covid-19 infections, 1 death
Thane records 122 fresh Covid-19 infections, one death in 24 hours
Thane reports 313 new Covid-19 infections; death toll stands at 11,895
-
Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 303 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,37,728, a health official said on Friday.
With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district currently has 1,641 active cases, he said.
Since no patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,938, he said, adding that the overall recovery figure has reached 7,24,599, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 11:20 IST