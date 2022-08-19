303 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane; active tally stands at 1,641

district in Maharashtra has reported 303 new positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,37,728, a health official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district currently has 1,641 active cases, he said.

Since no patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,938, he said, adding that the overall recovery figure has reached 7,24,599, he added.

