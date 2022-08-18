JUST IN
Covid-19 raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 years: Lancet study
Dolo-650 makers spent Rs 1k-cr freebies on docs to prescribe drug: SC told
Explained: What is PNR data, why will Indian airlines have to share it?
Raju Srivastava's condition serious, is 'almost brain dead', says Sunil Pal
'Kerala Savari' rolls out with promise of low service charge, better wages
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad detained at Jodhpur airport, again
India-China relationship going through extremely difficult phase: EAM
Lack of consensus delays construction of third indigenous aircraft carrier
Covid patients show new symptoms; impact on brain post infection: Report
CUET-UG phase-4: Students struggle with changes in exam dates, centres
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Covid-19 raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 years: Lancet study
Goa sees 180 new Covid-19 cases, one death; positivity rate now 14.09%
Business Standard

Delhi records 1,964 Covid cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 9.42%

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, while eight more people died of the viral disease, according to data shared

Topics
Coronavirus | Delhi | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Representative Image

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, while eight more people died of the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,90,355 and the death toll to 26,408, as per the latest bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of 20,844 tests, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

On Friday, the city saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 21:22 IST

`