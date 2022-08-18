JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 2,246 new Covid-19 infections, six deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded 2,246 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities on Thursday, the state health department said

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Medical workers prepare the BKC Jumbo Covid Care Centre in Mumbai on June 9, 2022 as cases rise in the city. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Medical workers prepare the BKC Jumbo Covid Care Centre in Mumbai

Maharashtra recorded 2,246 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities on Thursday, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,78,411, and death toll reached 1,48,186.

The state had recorded 1,800 new cases and six fatalities on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 1,201 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities on Thursday.

Two deaths were reported in Pune city, while one death each was recorded in Amravati and Nagpur districts. The case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 11,690 active patients in the state.

As many as 1,920 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,18,535.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.02 per cent.

As many as 33,140 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,37,34,694.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 2,246; Deaths: six; Active cases: 11,690; Tests: 33,140.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 22:34 IST

