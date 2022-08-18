Maharashtra records 2,246 new Covid-19 infections, six deaths in 24 hours

recorded 2,246 new infections and six fatalities on Thursday, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,78,411, and reached 1,48,186.

The state had recorded 1,800 new cases and six fatalities on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 1,201 new cases and two fatalities on Thursday.

Two deaths were reported in Pune city, while one death each was recorded in Amravati and Nagpur districts. The case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 11,690 active patients in the state.

As many as 1,920 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,18,535.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.02 per cent.

As many as 33,140 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,37,34,694.

