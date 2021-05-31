30k additional vials of anti-black fungus drug allocated to states: Centre

-
ALSO READ
11,717 cases of Black Fungus in India so far, Gujarat has most cases: Govt
Former PM Deve Gowda and wife Chennamma test Covid positive
Black fungus: Uttarakhand receives 15,000 vials of Amphotericin-B
B.1.617 Covid variant has sub-lineages; nothing as Singapore variant:Expert
Indore-based Modern Lab to manufacture Black Fungus drug Amphotericin B
-
An additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B was allocated to all the states and Union Territories by the Centre on Monday to combat the black fungus infection, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said.
"Additional 30,100 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," the Minister tweeted on Monday.
He said an additional 1,930 vials of Amphotericin-B has been allocated to Karnataka.
With this, the state has so far received 12,710 vials.
According to the state health department, 1,250 people have been infected by black fungus so far in Karnataka, of whom 39 have died and 18 have recovered.
The other 1,193 infected people are undergoing treatment, it said in a statement.
Additional 30100 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.#blackfungus#AmphotericinB pic.twitter.com/UrB6E3bYwQ— Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 31, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU