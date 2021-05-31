30k additional vials of anti-black fungus drug allocated to states: Centre

An additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B was allocated to all the states and Union Territories by the Centre on Monday to combat the black fungus infection, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers said.

"Additional 30,100 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," the Minister tweeted on Monday.

He said an additional 1,930 vials of Amphotericin-B has been allocated to Karnataka.

With this, the state has so far received 12,710 vials.

According to the state health department, 1,250 people have been infected by black fungus so far in Karnataka, of whom 39 have died and 18 have recovered.

The other 1,193 infected people are undergoing treatment, it said in a statement.

Additional 30100 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today.#blackfungus#AmphotericinB pic.twitter.com/UrB6E3bYwQ — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 31, 2021

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)