Over 164,000 pilgrims performed ongoing Amarnath yatra, 5,838 en route

-
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra: Over 40,000 pilgrims visit holy cave shrine so far; 5 dead
PM Modi to lay foundation for Buddhist Culture centre in Nepal today
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
New batch of over 5,000 pilgrims leave Jammu camp for Amarnath shrine
Cross-border tunnel found in J&K, plan to hamper Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
-
Over 1.64 lakh yatris have so far performed the ongoing Amarnath yatra as another batch of 5,838 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Saturday for the Valley.
Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said that since the commencement of yatra on June 30, as many as 1,64,024 people have completed it which included 12,000 who paid obeisance at the cave shrine on Friday.
In addition to 16 pilgrims killed by flash floods on July 8, a total of 28 others have died of natural causes.
Almost all the 28 pilgrims who died of natural causes have died of high altitude sickness.
This morning, 5,838 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two escorted convoys for the Valley.
Of these, 2,547 are en route to Baltal base camp, while 3,291 are going to Pahalgam base camp.
Those taking the Baltal route have to trek 14 Kms to reach the cave shrine. They shall return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan.
For those using the Pahalgam route, will have to trek 48 Kms for four days to reach the cave shrine.
Helicopter services are available for the pilgrims on both the routes.
Situated 3888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir Himalayas, the cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.
Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.
The 43-day long Yatra which started on June 30, will end on August 11.
--IANS
sq/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU