35 more deaths take Delhi's Covid-19 toll to 6,163; infection tally 344,000

The national capital recorded 35 more fatalities on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,163, according to the latest health bulletin.

The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 25,237 from 24,217 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,44,318, the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)