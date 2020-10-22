35 more deaths take Delhi's Covid-19 toll to 6,163; infection tally 344,000

-
ALSO READ
Delhi sees 35 new Covid deaths taking toll to 5,616; case tally at 298,000
1,195 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,35,598; death toll at 3,963
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 toll at 6,092 with 63 new deaths; 3,064 new cases
Delhi records 48 more Covid-19 deaths; infection tally stands at 306,000
2,234 fresh Covid-19 cases take UP's tally to 439,161; death toll at 6,438
-
The national capital recorded 35 more fatalities on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,163, while 3,882 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.44 lakh, authorities said.
These fresh cases came out of the 58,770 tests conducted the previous day.
Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,163, according to the latest health bulletin.
The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 25,237 from 24,217 the previous day.
The total number of cases has climbed to 3,44,318, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU