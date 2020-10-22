India sets aside $7 bn to vaccinate population against Covid-19: Report

-
ALSO READ
Russian coronavirus vaccine: Indian Embassy in touch with Sputnik developer
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Moderna vaccine trial delayed, India's by Aug15
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
-
India’s government has set aside about 500 billion rupees ($7 billion) to vaccinate the world’s most populous nation after China against the coronavirus, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration estimates an all-in cost of about $6-$7 per person in the nation of 1.3 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.
The money provisioned so far is for the current financial year ending March 31 and there will be no shortage of further funds for this purpose, they added.A Finance Ministry spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached when tried on his mobile. While a government-backed panel predicts that India is past the peak of infections and may contain the spread by February, the nation has taken a massive blow to economic growth and Modi has been reopening the economy. Starting this weekend, Indians will be celebrating several festivals that could lead to a sharp jump in daily virus infections. Modi on Tuesday said his government will ensure all Indians have access to a Covid-19 vaccine as soon it is ready.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU