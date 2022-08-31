JUST IN
Mumbai reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 4,257
Jacqueline cooked up stories, didn't disclose truth: ED chargesheet
Meta takes action against 27 mn posts on Facebook, Instagram in India
Twin Towers demolition: Minor cracks found in some pillars at Emerald Court
No cap on airfare from now, ticket prices may go up during festive season
DGCA deregisters two more aircraft of SpiceJet due to non-payment of dues
Delhi pvt liquor shops to close from tomorrow, 300 govt vends to take over
Avoid spending much time on phone, laptop to stay young, suggests study
Maharashtra logs 1,600 new Covid cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 10,633
Chidambaram offers help to Assam Congress in CAA case in Supreme Court
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
India receives August monsoon rains 3.4% above average: Weather department
Business Standard

377 new Covid cases, two more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 2.58%

Delhi on Wednesday recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 377 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Photo: PTI

Delhi on Wednesday recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 377 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

The new cases came out of 14,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,617 and the death toll climbed to 26,469, it said.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday, while on Friday, Delhi recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2012, down from 2,226 the previous day. As many as 1,430 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 230 are occupied, it said.

There are 189 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 22:55 IST

`