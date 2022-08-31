JUST IN
Data story: India records 9,808 new Covid cases; death toll at 527,874

India has added 60,198 cases in the past 7 days

India on August 31 reported a decrease of 1,065 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 64,667. The country is twenty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 31, it added 9,808 cases to take its total caseload to 44,428,393. And, with 45 new fatalities, including 10 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,874, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,250,854 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 30, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,123,992,816. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,835,852 — or 98.67 per cent of the total caseload — with 10,828 new cured cases being reported on August 31.
  1. India has added 60,198 cases in the past 7 days.
  2. India has so far administered 2,123,992,816 vaccine doses.
  3. The count of active cases across India on August 31 saw a decrease of 1,065, compared with 19,199 on August 30.
  4. With 10,828 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.67%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  5. India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,878 — 45 deaths and 10,828 recoveries.
  6. India on August 30 conducted 352,166 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 885,881,136.
  7. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8098738), Kerala (6754148), Karnataka (4050915), Tamil Nadu (3568166), and Andhra Pradesh (2336848).
  8. The five states with the most active cases are Maharashtra (10902), Kerala (8397), Karnataka (6775), Tamil Nadu (5161), and Assam (2900).
  9. The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148242), Kerala (70819), Karnataka (40241), Tamil Nadu (38035), and Delhi (26467).
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 09:44 IST

