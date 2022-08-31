Data story: India records 9,808 new Covid cases; death toll at 527,874

India on August 31 reported a decrease of 1,065 in active cases to take its count to 64,667. The country is twenty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 31, it added 9,808 cases to take its total caseload to 44,428,393. And, with 45 new fatalities, including 10 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 527,874, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,250,854 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 30, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,123,992,816. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,835,852 — or 98.67 per cent of the total caseload — with 10,828 new cured cases being reported on August 31.