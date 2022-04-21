Covid booster shots won't be mandatory for all, says K Srinath Reddy

-
Q1: Given the sort of numbers we are seeing at present, if and when is the fourth wave likely to hit and how severe will it be?
Ans:
>Mild, asymptomatic infection numbers going up
>Serious illness, cases with hospitalisation and threat of death will be few Q2: Are we prepared to handle the fourth wave... are we well placed in terms of our booster strategy and measures for slowing down transmission?
Ans:
>We relaxed too early in terms of transmission containment measures
>This was the case, particularly in the National Capital Region
>Discarding masks is inappropriate
>Withdrawal of transmission containment should be been done in stages
>Allowing people to go out in public spaces without using face masks was a wrong signal Q3: Coming to booster shots – Who should be taking them and when should they be taking them? What should the gap be between the second and the booster dose?
Ans:
>India's booster experience will be different from that of West
>mRNA vaccines used in the West have a much shorter duration of immune protection
>Vaccines administered in India appear to have a longer protection period
>India already had exposure to Delta and Omicron variants of Covid
>Govt policy aims to space out the administration of booster shots a little more Q4: Keeping with the topic of booster shots, will we need multiple jabs going forward?
Ans:
>Manufacturers of mRNA vaccines suggest everyone should get a booster dose annually
>Need for booster dose will depend on whose immunity is waning – like those who are elderly or immunocompromised
>Evolution of the virus will also be a determining factor
>We need not necessarily predict a serious threat every year now, even if the virus is in circulation
>More virulent variants could lead to regular boosters for everybody
>Recommendation subject to revision in 3-4 months
