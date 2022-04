Covid booster shots won't be mandatory for all, says K Srinath Reddy

Q1: Given the sort of numbers we are seeing at present, if and when is the fourth wave likely to hit and how severe will it be?

>Mild, asymptomatic infection numbers going up



>Infection numbers may go up further as immunity wanes and people start discarding Covid-appropriate behaviour>Serious illness, cases with hospitalisation and threat of death will be fewAns:>We relaxed too early in terms of transmission containment measures>This was the case, particularly in the National Capital Region>Discarding masks is inappropriate>Withdrawal of transmission containment should be been done in stages>Allowing people to go out in public spaces without using face masks was a wrong signalAns:>India's booster experience will be different from that of West>mRNA vaccines used in the West have a much shorter duration of immune protection>Vaccines administered in India appear to have a longer protection period>India already had exposure to Delta and Omicron variants of Covid>Govt policy aims to space out the administration of booster shots a little moreAns:>Manufacturers of mRNA vaccines suggest everyone should get a booster dose annually>Need for booster dose will depend on whose immunity is waning – like those who are elderly or immunocompromised>Evolution of the virus will also be a determining factor>We need not necessarily predict a serious threat every year now, even if the virus is in circulation>More virulent variants could lead to regular boosters for everybody>Recommendation subject to revision in 3-4 months