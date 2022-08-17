JUST IN
Puri lauds govt's move to shift 1,100 Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi
RSIC plans to set up air cargo complex at Dabok airport in Udaipur
IRCTC cancelled train today, 17 Aug: More than 105 trains cancelled today
'Tiranga' at ASI monuments permanent, except at sites with unlit flagpoles
Voting rights for NRIs: SC seeks response from Centre, EC on PIL
Drones spotted near Ambala air base over 2 days, police initiates probe
At least 8 Indian companies working to develop monkeypox vaccine: Report
CBI questions KC Venugopal in solar scam sexual exploitation case
Data story: India logs 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 527,134
Stalin to meet Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankar, PM today; discuss TN's key issues
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Puri lauds govt's move to shift 1,100 Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi
DGCA fines five helicopter operators in Kedarnath, officials suspended
Business Standard

4,000 litres of adulterated milk seized from a truck in Gujarat's Rajkot

Four thousand litres of adulterated milk was seized from a truck at a checkpoint in Rajkot, said the officials on Tuesday.

Topics
Gujarat | Rajkot

ANI  General News 

Demonetisation effect: Spending on milk and milk products fell in 2017-18

Four thousand litres of adulterated milk was seized from a truck at a checkpoint in Rajkot, said the officials on Tuesday.

"A truck was stopped during checking of vehicles and adulterated milk that was made from chemicals like sulfates, phosphates and carbonate oils was seized," said Praveen Kumar Meena, DCP Zone-1, Rajkot.

As per information, the adulterated dairy business was being carried out for months and is part of a big nexus.

"Adulterated milk was being supplied for the last 4 months. We've identified the supplier and factory's location. Further probe to be conducted," said the DCP.

Further investigations into the case is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, major milk outlets raised milk prices across the country. The major reason for the price hike was cited as an increment in input costs.

Both Amul and Mother Dairy raised their cost by Rs 2 per litre.

Mother Dairy has raised the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday.

"Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs. 2/litre with effect from August 17, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the company has been experiencing a surge in input costs which have increased multifold during the last five months.

Amul too decided to increase the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday because of rising input costs.

Post the revision, the price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500ml, it said in a statement.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre, Amul said in the statement, translates into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 12:37 IST

`