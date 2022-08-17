Live news updates: Sonia picks Azad as J&K Cong campaign chief, he declines

Live news updates: Congress president Tuesday appointed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister as the party's campaign committee chief in the union territory, but he declined the offer. As part of a comprehensive revamp of the organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi also appointed Vikar Rasool Wani, considered close to Azad, as the new JK unit chief.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in to attend the 9th India- Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, will hold meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok.

Amid the row surrounding the frequent travel of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to foreign countries since his ouster from power, the new Sri Lankan leader has come forward to clarify that the current government is not playing for the overseas stay of the former President who fled the country after violent protests.

US First Lady has tested positive for (Covid-19), a spokesperson said on Tuesday. Jill Biden, 71, began to develop cold-like symptoms on Monday evening and a PCR test came back positive, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesperson.