Voting rights for NRIs: SC seeks response from Centre, EC on PIL

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in polls here.

Supreme Court | Election Commission | central government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

The top court issued notices and ordered the tagging of the PIL with pending ones on the issue.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 11:50 IST

