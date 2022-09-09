40% of electric vehicles in Delhi purchased after 2020 policy: Govt

The sales of have shot up since the implementation of the 2020 EV Policy in the capital with over 40 per cent of these vehicles sold after the policy came, according to official data.

Since 2020, September 9 is celebrated as World EV Day.

According to official figures, the total number of in the capital stands at over 1.64 lakh, out of which 67,063 -- till August 31 -- were purchased after the official EV policy was implemented in 2020.

The major chunk of EV vehicles now being purchased are two-wheelers, for their being economical and pocket-friendly, according to officials.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a video message lauded the Delhiites for adopting electric vehicles. He said that the more the electric vehicles on the roads of Delhi, the more will be the decline in pollution.

The minister said that ever since the policy has been implemented, thousands of people have availed subsidy and road tax waiver.

"Under the guidance of CM @ArvindKejriwal, is driving towards a greener future. Backed by one of the best #EVPolicy, it is smoothly switching to EVs. On this #WorldEVDay, let's pledge to make synonymous with #EV, let's make it an #EVCapital," he tweeted.

Gehlot said the government is working to set up charging points at every nook and corner of the capital.

At present, there are more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi for electric vehicles, he said.

The government said the registrations of electric vehicles outnumber those of CNG vehicle registrations.

This year alone, till now, 9.37 per cent of the total vehicles registered in Delhi were electric vehicles as opposed to 5.83 per cent CNG vehicles, it said.

According to officials, the real responsibility for pushing the electric vehicle boom lies with the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

"The government has provided the legal framework for electric vehicles but the OEMs will have to take the responsibility for making reasonable, affordable, and good quality of products and those that provide a good distance in a single charge," said an official.

The Delhi government has offered an incentive of nearly Rs 100 crore on electric vehicles under its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy launched in 2020, the highest by any state, it had said last month.

