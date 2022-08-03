JUST IN
Business Standard

43 prisoners in Haridwar district jail test positive for Covid-19

As many as 43 prisoners in district jail here tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India  |  Haridwar 

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said.

They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, he said.

A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 23:14 IST

