Maharashtra logs 1,932 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths; active tally at 12,321

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,932 fresh coronavirus cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,52,103, while the death toll increased to 1,48,117, said the department in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,886 cases and five fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 434 cases and one coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The other coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune district), Parbhani, Solapur, Kolhapur and Satara (one each), said the department. The state's coronavirus fatality rate was 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.01 per cent, it said. As many as 2,187 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,91,665 and leaving the state with 12,321 active cases, the bulletin said. It said 39,655 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,32,80,882.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,52,103; fresh cases 1,932; death toll 1,48,117, recoveries 78,91,665; active cases: 12,321; total tests 8,32,80,882.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 19:51 IST

