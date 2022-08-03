Maharashtra logs 1,932 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths; active tally at 12,321

on Wednesday recorded 1,932 fresh cases, while seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,52,103, while the increased to 1,48,117, said the department in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,886 cases and five fatalities linked to the respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 434 cases and one coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The other coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune district), Parbhani, Solapur, Kolhapur and Satara (one each), said the department. The state's fatality rate was 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.01 per cent, it said. As many as 2,187 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,91,665 and leaving the state with 12,321 active cases, the bulletin said. It said 39,655 new tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,32,80,882.

