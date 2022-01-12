481 resident doctors test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Official

-
ALSO READ
Over 200 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test positive for Covid-19
Resident Doctors Association urges to start NEET-UG Counselling 2021
Thane resident tests Covid positive after returning from S Africa: Official
No fresh Covid death reported in Goa; 108 more test positive in a day
Official in IOC refugee team for Olympics 2021 tests positive for Covid-19
-
As many as 481 resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra, as per the official on Wednesday morning.
Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors President Dr Avinash Dahiphale said, "At least 481 resident doctors have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra so far."
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a total of 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 18,967 discharges and 22 fatalities, as per the state health bulletin. Of this, Mumbai recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the BMC yesterday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU