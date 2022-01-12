481 resident doctors test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Official

As many as 481 have tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra, as per the official on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Association of President Dr Avinash Dahiphale said, "At least 481 have tested COVID positive in so far."

on Tuesday reported a total of 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 18,967 discharges and 22 fatalities, as per the state health bulletin. Of this, Mumbai recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the BMC yesterday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)