Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tests Covid-19 positive

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister has tested positive for Covid-19 following which he has isolated himself.

Gadkari shared this information through a Twitter post.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine," he tweeted on Tuesday.

"I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," he said.

