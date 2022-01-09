5 killed, 10 injured as minivan hits unidentified vehicle in Gujarat

-
Five people were killed and 10 others injured after a minivan hit an unidentified vehicle near Dholka town in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police said on Sunday.
The accident took place on a state highway late Saturday night when the van passengers were going from Vadodara to offer prayers at a temple in Botad district, an official from Dholka town police station said.
"The speeding minivan hit the other vehicle from behind. Five van occupants died on the spot. Ten other van passengers were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment," the official said.
The deceased included three women and two men.
The van driver was among those killed in the accident, the official said, adding that the police were yet to identify the vehicle which was hit by the van.
The victims were in the age group of 27 to 48 years, the police said.
