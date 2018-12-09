JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

How a UK-based org is supporting low-budget private schools in India
Business Standard

5 security personnel injured in J&K as encounter continues for 2nd day

The encounter between security forces and terrorists has been underway in the area since Saturday evening

ANI  |  Srinagar 

J&K encounter
File Photo: ANI Twitter

Five security personnel have been injured in an ongoing encounter in Mujgund area of Srinagar.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists has been underway in the area since Saturday evening. However, no terrorist has been gunned down yet.

In lieu of the encounter, mobile internet services have also been suspended in Srinagar.

The encounter started after the terrorists fired upon security forces on Saturday when they were conducting searches, on getting intelligence inputs that some terrorists have been hiding in the area.
First Published: Sun, December 09 2018. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements