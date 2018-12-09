5 security personnel injured in J&K as encounter continues for 2nd day

-
Five security personnel have been injured in an ongoing encounter in Mujgund area of Srinagar.
The encounter between security forces and terrorists has been underway in the area since Saturday evening. However, no terrorist has been gunned down yet.
In lieu of the encounter, mobile internet services have also been suspended in Srinagar.
The encounter started after the terrorists fired upon security forces on Saturday when they were conducting searches, on getting intelligence inputs that some terrorists have been hiding in the area.
