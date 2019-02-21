MeToo: 50 sexual harassment complaints at RBI till date

The Reserve Bank of India has seen 50 sexual harassment complaints to date. The number was revealed following an application filed by Business Standard under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The central bank did not reveal a year-wise break-up on these complaints.

However, an analysis of annual reports over the last five years shows two complaints. One for 2017 and the other for 2016. Additional complaints were from earlier years, according to an RBI spokesperson in an emailed statement. “We would like to clarify that the figure of 50 complaints mentioned in your query ...