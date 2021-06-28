51% of Covid-19 vaccinations in May-June have been in rural centres

Rural vaccination has picked up between May and June. States like Himachal Pradesh have done 77 percent of their total vaccination between May 1 and June 23 in rural Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

Some states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana have lagged behind – where rural vaccinations have been less than 50 percent of their total vaccinations.

In terms of total Covid vaccinations by states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal have fared strongly.

Some recent studies had shown that the digital divide played a dampener in the rural vaccination drive – more than 60 percent people in rural areas and about 40 percent people in smaller towns did not know how to register themselves on CoWin.



