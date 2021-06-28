51% of Covid-19 vaccinations in May-June have been in rural centres

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Covid vaccine: How to ensure equitable distribution
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Decked up for first day, first shot: All eyes on Covid-19 vaccination drive
-
Rural vaccination has picked up between May and June. States like Himachal Pradesh have done 77 percent of their total vaccination between May 1 and June 23 in rural Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs).
Some states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana have lagged behind – where rural vaccinations have been less than 50 percent of their total vaccinations.
In terms of total Covid vaccinations by states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal have fared strongly.
Some recent studies had shown that the digital divide played a dampener in the rural vaccination drive – more than 60 percent people in rural areas and about 40 percent people in smaller towns did not know how to register themselves on CoWin.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU