Business Standard

5G rollout to drive telecom hiring in 2023: Staffing company NLB Services

'5G rollout is expected to drive hiring in telecom sector in 2023, as expansion of high-speed service unleashes a "compounding impact" on recruitment for both non-niche skills and technical skills'

Topics
5G | telecom sector | Jobs India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel (which has tied up with the Tatas) have announced that they are developing a 5G stack, and want to sell it to the world

The 5G rollout is expected to drive hiring in the telecom sector in 2023, as the expansion of the high-speed service unleashes a "compounding impact" on recruitment for both non-niche skills and technical skills, according to NLB Services.

As compared to 2021, demand for specialised telecom technology talent grew by almost 20 per cent in 2022, the international staffing and recruiting company said in a statement.

Going forward, the hiring demand is not going to be restricted to the telecom sector alone, it estimated.

NLB Services predicted that sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and automotive are also expected to recruit tech talent to scale up their service capabilities around 5G.

Data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals are some of the key profiles in non-telecom sectors.

"In the last year, there has been a 15-20 per cent rise in demand for technology talent in the telecom and allied sectors, and the trend is expected to create a new record 25-30 per cent in the coming year," NLB Services said.

Cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and data analytics are some of the most sought-after job roles currently commanding almost 10-12 per cent better pay packages, it said.

It termed 2022 a "momentous year" for the Indian telecom industry as the idea of 5G became a reality bringing "green shoots in the job market as well".

"Leading telecom players have already rolled out 5G services in over 50 towns across India and are expected to cover most parts of the country in the next two years. This clearly indicates a compounding impact on hiring as well both for non-niche skills and technical skills," it pointed out.

Founded in 2007, NLB Services is a transformational workforce solution provider.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:14 IST

