6 dead, 8 rescued after LPG blast triggers building collapse in West Delhi

A search operation is underway and further details are awaited

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi building collapse
Delhi: A part of a factory collapsed at Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar. Photo: @ANI

Six people were killed on Thursday after an LPG cylinder blast in a building in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park triggered its partial collapse, police said. 

The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 8.48 pm and eight fire tenders, along with ambulances, were rushed to the spot, they said. 

"The incident took place in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park area after an LPG cylinder blast. Six people have died while eight were rescued and sent to hospital. The building comprises ground and the first floors," Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

A search operation is underway and further details are awaited.  
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 23:05 IST

