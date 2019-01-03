21,977 govt schools in India do not have toilets for girls: Parliament told

Almost 21,000 government schools in the country are without girl's as per 2016-2017 data, the Parliament was informed Thursday.

All States and UTs have been advised to comply with the provision of the RTE Act, 2009, which inter alia states that every school building should have separate for boys and girls, the Minister of State for Drinking Water and Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi informed Lok Sabha.

"The subject relating to toilet/ facilities in schools is dealt by the

"As per the information received from that Ministry, as per Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), 2016-17 (Provisional), total number of Government schools, without girls' toilet was 20,977 (1.93 per cent) and without boys' toilet was 28,713 (2.67 per cent)," he said.

He further said 4.17 lakh including 1.91 lakh girls' toilets were constructed/made functional in 2.61 lakh government schools in one year period up to August 15, 2015.

It was done under the Swachh Vidyalaya initiative launched in collaboration with State/UT Governments, (PSUs) and Private Corporates for provision of separate toilets for girls and boys in all government schools, the minister added.