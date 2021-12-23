60% adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine boosts antibody levels: Study
Pfizer Covid booster shot likely to start by Sep 20 in US, says Fauci
Third Pfizer vax dose more effective in reducing severe Covid: Lancet
US FDA panel backs booster shot for elderly, high risk groups
EU to supply 20 mn additional vaccine doses to fight Omicron variant
-
Over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.
"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now," he said in a tweet.
Besides, around 89 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.
With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.
This has been achieved in 1,47,94,783 sessions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU