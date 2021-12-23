JUST IN
SOS call answered, now telecom sector to ring in 5G networks in 2022
Business Standard

60% adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Health Minister

Over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mansukh L Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya. (PTI Photo)

Over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now," he said in a tweet.

Besides, around 89 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.

With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

This has been achieved in 1,47,94,783 sessions.

First Published: Thu, December 23 2021. 12:29 IST

