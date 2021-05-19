JUST IN
Tamil Nadu CM orders 30-day leave for Rajiv case convict Perarivalan
69 more die of Covid-19, 3,396 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 69 more deaths due to coronavirus, while 3,396 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 1,70,074, a senior official said.

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

People follow social distancing norms to buy essential items during ongoing COVID-19 curfew, at a market in Shimla (Photo: PTI)

So far, the virus has claimed 2,516 lives in the state, according to data updated at 7 pm on Wednesday.

The fresh deaths include a three-year-old boy in Sirmaur and a 103-year-old woman in Lahaul-Spiti districts.

So far, the highest 718 COVID-19 patients succumbed in Kangra district, while the lowest 15 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 35,124.

Worst-hit Kangra district has the maximum of 11,178 active cases. The lowest number is in Lahaul-Spiti district, where 232 people are under treatment currently.

On Wednesday, 3,090 more people recovered from COVID-19, the official said. Till now, 1,32,406 people have recuperated from the disease.

First Published: Wed, May 19 2021. 20:29 IST

